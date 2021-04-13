CCS Rights Management

TORONTO and LONDON-based CCS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT announced the launch of a new neighboring rights division and the conclusion of exclusive, worldwide deals with multibillion-dollar children’s entertainment powerhouse SPIN MASTER LTD., rising superstar artist TATE McRAE, and MONTREAL-based record label HIGHER REIGN MUSIC GROUP.

CCS NEIGHBORING RIGHTS is providing services tailored to support artists, labels, musicians, film and TV studios, and production companies who want to maximize the value of their works on a worldwide scale. The agreement with SPIN MASTER significantly expands the companies’ existing relationship. For over eight years, CCS has been SPIN MASTER’s publishing administration company, representing the popular scores, themes, and cues from its multi-billion entertainment properties and 11 animated series, including "PAW Patrol," one of the top-rated preschool series in the world airing in more than 160 countries, "Rusty Rivets," "Abby Hatcher," "Bakugan: Battle Planet" and "Bakugan Armoured Alliance."

The new division will manage the performing rights of sound recordings for McRAE, who recently released her second EP, "Too Young to Be Sad" (RCA) on MARCH 26th, after the world-wide success of her song, "You Broke Me First."



CCS NEIGHBORING RIGHTS is headed by industry veteran LEE-ANNE WIELONDA, Manager Of Neighboring Rights, who previously established and managed the neighboring rights department of CANDADIAN rights management organization ACTRA RACS for two decades. WIELONDA joined CCS in 2019 and has since secured 40 new signings. The company has direct affiliations with neighboring rights management organizations in 30 territories.

CCS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT founder/President JODIE FERNEYHOUGH commented, “CCS has consistently grown and expanded the global reach and breadth of our music publishing and rights administration. Launching the new neighboring rights division is a natural step in fulfilling the company’s mandate of providing a full suite of services to artists, writers and rightsholders. We are thrilled to broaden the scope of our relationship with SPIN MASTER, and welcome many recent singings, including TATE McCRAE and HIGHER REIGN MUSIC GROUP."

