RADIO ONE Urban WQNC (92.7 THE BLOCK)/CHARLOTTE, NC has hired CAM COOPER for afternoons. His first day on the job will be MONDAY APRIL 19th. Most recently he was Imaging Dir./air talent at RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA.

He is replacing DJ ANGELBABY who was promoted to morning co-host with THE A.M. CLIQUE at RADIO ONE Urban WERQ (92Q)/BALTIMORE (NET NEWS 3/5).

OM JEFF "UZI D" ANDERSON said, “I am ecstatic to be working with CAM again. His energy, creativity, passion for community and his ability to connect with our target audience will make an immediate and positive impact to 92.7 THE BLOCK and take CHARLOTTE by storm.”

COOPER added, “I’m excited to be in the QUEEN CITY to grow the ratings, increase revenue and expand our footprint in the community. I look forward to being an asset to this already amazing team and it’s blessing to be working back with UZI and our GM MARSHA LANDESS. Let’s get to it.”

His career resume includes Morning Show Producer/air personality at RADIO ONE Urban WENZ (Z107.9)/CLEVELAND, evenings and later PM drive for RADIO ONE Urban WCDX (iPOWER 92.1)/RICHMOND VA--also cluster Imaging Director. At the time JEFF ANDERSON was OM/PD for the RICHMOND properties.

