NEW YORK TIMES Reporting Fellow JULIANA KIM is joining NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN/NASHVILLE as Education Reporter, starting MAY 3rd. KIM is a former reporter at PROPUBLICA and the BALTIMORE SUN.

“I admire WPLN’s commitment to telling stories that are nuanced, contextualized and people-centered,” aid KIM. “With that, I am excited to expand the station’s coverage of students from underrepresented backgrounds, including recent immigrants, low-income students and pupils from rural areas.”

“JULIANA brings a wealth of national reporting and accountability experience, along with a strong sense of the mission of local public radio -- to go deep on stories that have a real impact on the conversations around MIDDLE TENNESSEE,” said WPLN News Dir. EMILY SINER. “We’re excited to see what we’re able to cover with a dedicated education reporter.”

