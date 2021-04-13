Weekly Top 10

PSAs for the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION jumped into the top slot on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for APRIL 4-11, displacing the CDC, which fell to third place behind INDEED, up from third. iHEARTRADIO promos remained in 4th, while iHEART promos continued to hold two more spots in the top 10, representing promos for two podcasts..

The top 10:

NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMININISTRATION (#14 last week: 84590 instances) INDEED (#3; 56490) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#1; 55831) iHEARTRADIO (#4: 52391) PROGRESSIVE (#2; 45751) THE HOME DEPOT (#41; 40707) OPERATION MIDNIGHT CLIMAX PODCAST (#34; 39970) GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER PODCAST (--; 33556) GEICO (#8; 32220) MERRILL (--; 30725)

