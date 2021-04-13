Chicago, DC

A new online sports talk radio station has launched with local sports talk for CHICAGO and WASHINGTON.

THE KONTENDER has debuted with three local shows for WASHINGTON stream, including one with former AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON host BILL ROHLAND and another with podcast hosts MIKE SERONE and BEN SIMPSON, and three for CHICAGO, including, according to ROBERTFEDER.COM, one with YOUTUBE sports show host "PAT THE DESIGNER" MORENZONI and another with DUPAGE RADIO Sports WCKG-A-W272DQ/CHICAGO host JON ZAGHLOUL. T

he two markets are being served on alternate days, with SUNDAYS split between the two. An "NFL Mock Draft" show with JAMES FLIPPIN and BILL ROYCE is airing on both cities' days. The station is raising funds on PATREON.

