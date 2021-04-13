Stingray To Use Omny

CANADA's STINGRAY RADIO has reached an agreement with TRITON DIGITAL to use TRITON's OMNY STUDIO podcast management and distribution platform.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with TRITON, and to be leveraging the OMNY STUDIO platform to support our podcast strategy,” said STINGRAY SVP/Brands & Content STEVE JONES. “TRITON’s commitment to innovation and receptiveness to the podcast industry’s needs make the OMNY STUDIO platform a force. We are confident that OMNY will provide us with an unparalleled workflow and efficiency that will enable us to create more content, grow our audience, and meaningfully increase our revenue.”

“We are proud to be providing STINGRAY with the enterprise-level technology they need to create, manage, and distribute their diverse library of podcast content,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO “STINGRAY is a meaningful contributor to the rapidly growing podcast landscape in CANADA, and we are proud to provide them with a flexible, enterprise-level tool that will grow and scale with them.”

