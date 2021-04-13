Compatible With Omny, Tap

The LEADSRX attribution platform is now compatible with TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast platform and Tap advertising server.

"LEADSRX and its approach with multi-touch attribution as the industry standard methodology certainly provides value to the industry," said TRITON DIGITAL SVP/Market Development and Strategy, Audience Measurement DARYL BATTAGLIA. "Several analytic vendors can report on ad results within the podcast medium on their own, however, LEADSRX attribution helps with understanding how podcast advertising contributes to outcomes alongside other channels that marketers use for ad campaigns."

"We are pleased to further assist the publishers, agencies, and brands that TRITON works with in measuring the efficacy of their advertising and to see how their podcast advertising ranks among other advertising channels," said LEADSRX CEO AJ BROWN. "LEADSRX technology is second to none and it has grown to be the leading provider of multi-channel attribution for agencies, brands broadcasters, and other companies worldwide."

« see more Net News