ACM Awards Circle

Country lifestyle television network CIRCLE will help promote SUNDAY’s (4/18) “56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” with more than 16 hours of special programming this weekend leading up to the show. The programming block, dubbed the “ACM Awards Circle,” will kick off on SATURDAY (4/17) at 11a (ET) with original programming that highlights past and present ACM AWARDS winners and nominees, including: JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE BRYAN, LUKE COMBS, TOBY KEITH, PARKER McCOLLUM, BLAKE SHELTON, TENILLE TOWNES and more.

Shows include an ACM-themed “OPRY Live” on SATURDAY night featuring ALLEN, GABBY BARRETT, VINCE GILL and SUZY BOGGUSS at 9p (ET). Also on SATURDAY, CIRCLE will livestream “CIRCLE Sessions: ACM AWARDS” with JOHN RICH, BRYAN, JOSH TURNER and more on the network’s FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE and TWITTER pages beginning at 8:30p (ET).

On SUNDAY, “ACM Winners Circle” will air just ahead of the “56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” which airs live from NASHVILLE on SUNDAY beginning at 7p (CT) on CBS and streams on PARAMOUNT+. Other CIRCLE programming highlights this weekend include episodes of “Soundstage,” “Circle Sessions,” “Upstream,” “Songs From The Cellar” and “Coming Home With TENILLE TOWNES.” See the full programming lineup here.

