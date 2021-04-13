Sold

UTAH JAZZ owner and QUALTRICS co-founder RYAN SMITH's SEG BASKETBALL, LLC has filed the paperwork for the purchase of Sports (KZNS-A)/SALT LAKE CITY-KZNS-F/COALVILLE, UT (THE ZONE SPORTS NETWORK) plus boosters in PROVO, NORTH SALT LAKE CITY, BOUNTIFUL, OGDEN, and SALT LAKE CITY from LARRY H. MILLER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION for $100 in an equity purchase as part of SMITH's acquisition of the JAZZ, VIVINT ARENA, the G-LEAGUE's SALT LAKE CITY STARS, and management rights for minor league baseball's SALT LAKE BEES last FALL from MILLER's estate beneficiaries (KAREN GAIL MILLER, GREGORY S. MILLER, STEPHEN F. MILLER, BRILLIANT MILLER, and THE ROGER LAWRENCE MILLER MARITAL TRUST) for $1.66 billion. The MILLER heirs' JBI BASKETBALL INVESTMENT INC. and JBI DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT INC. are retaining small shares of the equity of SEG BASKETBALL, LLC but have no voting rights in the company and will continue to own the BEES.

In other filings with the FCC, MBM TEXAS VALLEY LLC is selling Regional Mexican KZSP (simulcast of XHRR (LA LEY 102.5)/REYNOSA-MCALLEN)/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX to XAVIER CANTU's XAVIER ENTERTAINMENT, LLC for $85,000 plus an LMA before closing.

NICK JENKINS' COMPASS ENTERPRISE, INC. is selling Silent KCCC-A/CARLSBAD, NM to JONATHAN CHANDLER's CHANDLER BROADCASTING LLC for $50,000.

CLARK MEDIA, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WATX-A/HAMDEN, CT with an emergency long wire antenna after losing access to its licensed site.

And NORTHERN LIGHTS BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3)/EDINA-MINNEAPOLIS and Hip Hop KZGO (GO 95.3)/ST. PAUL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $2.45 million.

