Former longtime CUMULUS Rock WKSM (99 ROCK)/FT. WALTON BEACH, FL PD and host WOOFY RAMONE has joined the crosstown JVC MEDIA OF FLORIDA cluster as OM, overseeing Top 40 WECQ (Q92), Country WHWY (HIGHWAY 98.1), Classic Hits WWAV (102.1 THE WAVE) and Talk WZLB-A (FLORIDA MAN RADIO 103.1), starting in early JUNE.

“JVC’s commitment to the EMERALD COAST and all of our markets is to grow our culture of great local radio for our listeners and clients,” said JVC's SHANE REEVE. “The addition of WOOFY as our Operations Manager for JVC FORT WALTON BEACH is great for everyone in the market. WOOFY is synonymous with the EMERALD COAST, having been involved in many local charities, broadcasting and helping listeners through our area’s big hurricanes, and having a top-rated show for almost 30 years. I’m thrilled to work with WOOFY again and to have someone of WOOFY’s experience and stature on board with the JVC family.”

RAMONE said, “I moved to the JVC family because I want our work -- radio broadcasting, public service, client relationships -- all to matter more than those being just a report or bottom line on a spreadsheet. JVC is an organization that still believes in radio that entertains and informs the community, while helping local businesses market their products, especially in a time where everything local needs the most help. I’m excited for what the future holds for the JVC family of stations here on the EMERALD COAST!”

JVC FLORIDA Director of Programming STEVIE DEMANN added, “I’m excited WOOFY is joining the JVC team! It is going to be fun to watch him lend his knowledge and expertise of the EMERALD COAST to our brands and staff. He’s a natural to continue our culture of fun radio that works for the community, clients, and our loyal listeners!”

Reach WOOFY at woofy@jvcbroadcasting.com.

