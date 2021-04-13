New Product

WHEATSTONE CORPORATION releases fourth generation I/O unit, BLADE 4 for the WheatNet-IP audio network. The new unit includes routable audio processing, mixing, codecs, software apps, operating system and NMOS/AES67 interoperability in 1 RU. It has interoperability with other manufacturers and network environments through SMPTE ST 2110 audio support and AES67 compliance. Blade 4 supports NMOS device discovery, AES67 multichannel support and packet timing adaptability.

“We’re adding more and more intelligence onto the AoIP network with every new Blade. Rather than a basic I/O rack unit sitting there taking up space, why not expand on that space with routable audio tools like mixing, processing and streaming? Blade 4 is something that every existing and future WheatNet-IP user is going to benefit from," said WHEATSTONE CORPORATION Director of Sales JAY TYLER.

For more information wheatstone.com.

« see more Net News