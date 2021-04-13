Turner

URBAN ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS has named THEODORE "BIG BINK" TURNER PD. The station has added JAZZI BLACK for middays, P-SKILLZ moves from evenings to afternoons and HOLLYWOOD ZAY will handle 7p - midnight.

TURNER started his radio career at URBAN ONE/DALLAS as an MD/midday personality. He went on to the OM gig at URBAN ONE/COLUMBUS.

URBAN ONE VP/Programming COLBY TYNER commented, "Every programmer has a dream job and KBFB is where BINK got his start. We are excited to have him back in the PD chair."

URBAN ONE/DALLAS VP/GM TAMI HONESTY has made sweeping changes to the lineup at KBFB with former morning teamer JAZZI BLACK moving to middays, evening personality P-SKILLZ takes his game to afternoons and HOLLYWOOD ZAY takes over evenings.

New 97.7 The Beat Lineup (L-R: P-Skillz, Jazzi Black and Hollywood Zay)

« see more Net News