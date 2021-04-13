New Global Streaming Indie/Alternative/Electronic Station

A new 24/7 commercial-free global streaming indie/alternative/electronic radio station FLOOD FM officially launched TODAY (4/14) by AARON AXELSEN . AXELSEN joined the start-up FLOOD FREQUENCY MODULATIONS (FLOOD FM) two months ago after more than 20 years at Alternative KITS (LIVE 105)/SAN FRANCISCO (NET NEWS 2/16).

AXELSEN, Head Of Programming & Co-Founder of FLOOD Audio/FLOOD FM, said, "FLOOD FM is my dream radio format. In many ways, FLOOD FM will mirror a music festival where the programming is eclectic and diverse yet still blends and cohesively works together. There’s a new generation of music fans and music consumers that don't compartmentalize. It’s a very exciting time for music and I think a lot of it is not being embraced by mainstream radio.



“We’re extremely excited to expand the reach of our existing FLOOD MEDIA and FLOOD MAGAZINE properties beyond our award-winning print magazine, digital publishing, and video content to bring the best in indie music to the world, and there’s no one better to do that than AARON,” said ANTHEMIC AGENCY and FLOOD MEDIA Founder/CEO ALAN SARTIRANA. “FLOOD FM will give us a global footprint and we will soon be on-site broadcasting live from the world’s best music festivals and events.”



FLOOD FM will weave a rich tapestry of contemporary indie/alternative/electronic music in a direct digital fashion that hearkens back to the heyday of traditional radio, engendering a community of fans through a shared love of such varied artists as PHOEBE BRIDGERS, ARLO PARKS, MOSES SUMNEY, YVES TUMOR, and THE 1975, to name but a few. The innovative new audio platform will further be built upon a library of landmark music from the 2000s, spanning arcade fire and RaDIOHEAD, THE NATIONAL and FLEET FOXES, HOT CHIP and LCD SOUNDSYSTEM.



“There was an incredible music revolution that happened in the 2000s which I feel was criminally underserved by mainstream radio,” added AXELSEN. “FLOOD FM will focus not only on new music discovery, with exciting new artists like JAPANESE BREAKFAST and MYKKI BLANCO, you're also going to hear a lot of great music from that era, from the underground music scene that mainstream alternative radio did not truly embrace.”



FLOOD FM is currently building a full team of on-air personalities, hosts, and presenters from all over the world. Next month will see the premiere of specialty programming including FLOOD FLASHBACK SUNDAYS, highlighting the classic indie and alternative music of the 80s and 90s, as heard at AXELSEN’s legendary SAN FRANCISCO showcase, POPSCENE. Future programming will also include exclusive premieres, guest DJs, artist takeovers, and the return of AXELSEN’S legendary SATURDAY night electronic music showcase, SUBSONIC.



AXELSEN said, “We’re going to continue to add new layers to FLOOD FM. But as we launch, we’re going to simply focus on playing a mix of incredible new music. I want to really instill that first; I want listeners to hear immediately what FLOOD FM is all about. If you look at FLOODmagazine.com, every day these incredible writers embrace diverse culture and art and music. That's why I was so thrilled to form this partnership with ALAN and his brand at FLOOD—I wanted to create an audio version of what they do, a station that can play anything from ARLO PARKS to DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 to BON IVER. I'm really excited about it and grateful for the opportunity to do it with Alan, FLOOD publisher randy (bookasta), and all the team at FLOOD.”



FLOOD FM will in part serve as what AXELSEN describes as “an audio companion to FLOOD Magazine." FLOOD FM’s weekly “Fuck Yeah” New Music Friday’s podcast will debut on FRIDAY, APRIL 16th featuring AXELSEN’s top 15 songs of the week. FLOOD FM’s new logo was created by legendary LA pop-artist and music fan KII ARENS. Listen to the station at FLOODFM.com, at FLOODmagazine.com or via the Live365 app mobile devices.

