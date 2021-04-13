Performances And Collaborations

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed the lineup of performances and collaborations set to take place during this coming weekend's "56TH ACM AWARDS." ELLE KING and MIRANDA LAMBERT will open the show with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," and DIERKS BENTLEY will perform U2's "Pride (In The Name Of Love)" with husband-and-wife duo THE WAR AND TREATY. Additional collaborations include CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE duetting on “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” CARRIE UNDERWOOD performing a medley from her new album of gospel hymns, "My Savior," which will also feature a duet with CECE WINANS, and KELSEA BALLERINI and KENNY CHESNEY performing together on their new single, “Half of My Hometown.”

Other performances for the night include BROTHERS OSBRONE's "I'm Not For Everyone," CHESNEY's "Knowing You," ERIC CHURCH's “Bunch Of Nothing," LUKE COMBS' “Forever After All,” DAN + SHAY's “Glad You Exist,” MICKEY GUYTON's “Hold On," ALAN JACKSON's “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and a special mashup with “Drive (For Daddy Gene),” LAMBERT with JACK INGRAM and JON RANDALL “In His Arms," MAREN MORRIS and RYAN HURD's “Chasing After You," THOMAS RHETT premiering “What’s Your Country Song” and new single “Country Again,” BLAKE SHELTON celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first hit single, “AUSTIN," as well as current single “Minimum Wage,” CHRIS STAPLETON's “Maggie’s Song," and CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN's “Famous Friends."

It was also announced TODAY (4/13) that LADY A will join the lineup, in addition to recently revealed New Male Artist of the Year JIMMIE ALLEN and New Female Artist of the Year GABBY BARRETT, who will both perform on this year’s show (NET NEWS 4/8). Previously announced performer LUKE BRYAN revealed YESTERDAY (4/12) that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Other previously announced performers include LITTLE BIG TOWN, ASHLEY McBRYDE and KEITH URBAN. Additional details on these performances, this year’s presenters and more will be announced in the coming days.

"The 56TH ACM AWARDS" are scheduled for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE, and will air live on CBS beginning at 7p (CT) and stream on PARAMOUNT +.

