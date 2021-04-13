Cheatem

URBAN ONE R&B KZMJ (MAJIC 94.5)/DALLAS has named market programming veteran SKIP CHEATAM PD. The PHILLY native does a weekend show on MAJIC 94.5 and is Exec. Producer and PD for THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW.

CHEATAM is also formerly the long time PD and air personality for SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS.

URBAN ONE VP/Programming COLBY TYNER commented, "SKIP is a legend in the DFW, excited to have him back as a PD in a region he knows intimately."

Longtime URBAN ONE DALLAS team member VEDA LOCA is into the midday spot on MAJIC 94.5. VEDA LOCA spent 19 years at sister station KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS. VEDA LOCA has been the anchor for MAJIC 94.5's HOUSE PARTY airing SATURDAY nights and did mornings on KBFB.

URBAN ONE/DALLAS VP/GM TAMI HONESTY said, "VEDA is a big market voice and influencer that is woven into the fabric of DALLAS/FORT WORTH."

Veda Loca

« see more Net News