Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at MAGNUM BROADCASTING News-Talk WPIK/SUMMERLAND KEY, FL-WKEZ/TAVERNIER, FL (KEYS TALK 95.9/102.5).

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

