-
'Law Enforcement Today' Reaches Florida Keys On New Affiliates
April 13, 2021 at 11:09 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at MAGNUM BROADCASTING News-Talk WPIK/SUMMERLAND KEY, FL-WKEZ/TAVERNIER, FL (KEYS TALK 95.9/102.5).
The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.