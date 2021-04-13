Congrats To Winners

The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) rolled out its winners of the 2021 ASCAP POP MUSIC AWARDS. THE WEEKND is ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year for the first time. THE WEEKND is a 13-time ASCAP award winner.

The Song Of The Year award went to POST MALONE's single "Circles", honoring LOUIS BELL, KAAN GÜNEŞBERK and BILLY WALSH and publishers NYAN KING MUSIC, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC gets Publisher of the Year. WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair and CEO, GUY MOOT, and Co-Chair and COO, CARIANNE MARSHALL, commented, "On behalf of our entire WARNER CHAPPELL family, we’d like to thank ASCAP for this incredible honor. We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for our talented songwriters and A&R team, and it’s a true testament to their collective hard work and dedication to the music."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC President of A&R, U.S., RYAN PRESS, added, "First and foremost, a huge congratulations to our amazing songwriters for helping to create the songs that got us through an extraordinarily tough year. I also couldn’t be prouder of our whole A&R crew for showing up every single day for our writers – it’s an honor to work with such a talented group of music creators."

The complete list of winners is on the ASCAP website: www.ascap.com/popawards21.

