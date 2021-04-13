Veeps & Live Nation Equip Venues For Livestreaming

LIVE NATION and livestream platform VEEPS announced TODAY (4/13) they have started equipping more than 60 concert venues across the U.S. to offer livestreaming, giving any artist playing at one of these venues the ability to livestream their event with the flip of a switch to fans across the world.

By setting up 60+ venues for livestreaming, both companies are doubling down to help artists expand revenue on the road where they make a living while providing creative opportunities to connect with more fans. The companies selected venues that are already regular tour stops, giving artists lots of flexibility to choose when and where they want to add the element of streaming to a show.

Some of the venues that will be first to go live include THE FILLMORE in SAN FRANCISCO and PHILADELPHIA, HOUSE OF BLUES in CHICAGO and NEW ORLEANS, THE WILTERN in LOS ANGELES, and a number of amphitheaters including SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER in CALIFORNIA and THE GORGE in WASHINGTON.

JOEL MADDEN, co-founder of VEEPS, said, ”Amongst artists, it’s often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring. To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with LIVE NATION can really mean for artists. Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business, and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at VEEPS and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”



MICHAEL RAPINO, Pres./CEO of LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, added, “Artists and fans are eager to get back to shows, and livestreams will continue to unlock opportunities for them to connect more than ever before. VEEPS is the best at what they do, with BENJI and JOEL (GOOD CHARLOTTE) tapping into their own experience as artists to help other artists thrive, and we look forward to bringing this innovative idea to life in these iconic venues.”

Ticketed livestreams helped artists engage with some of their most passionate fans, even if the show was happening halfway around the world. In 2020, VEEPS helped put more than $10 million directly into the pockets of artists through tickets bought to livestream shows. Artists like LIAM PAYNE, LOUIS TOMLINSON, BRANDI CARLILE and PATTI SMITH turned to VEEPS in a bid to connect with fans, raise money for charity, and bring in income for themselves and their crew.

The additional livestreams this equipment rollout will enable the companies to also create jobs for the production crews that help bring them to life and give fans the opportunity to watch their favorite artists even if the show is sold out or hundreds of miles away.



