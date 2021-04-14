WFUV T-Shirt Design

We know NICOLE ATKINS as an accomplished singer-songwriter that Triple A has supported for many years, but she is also a gifted graphic designer and visual artist. And it is these talents that has prompted FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK to name her as its first ARTIST-IN-RESEIDENCE for 2021

ATKINS studied art at the UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA at CHARLOTTE and wildlife illustration at AUSTRALIA’s UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE. She has sold her drawings and paintings over the years via her website.

ATKINS’ first task for WFUV was to design the 2021 WFUV T-Shirt, which is now debuting as a premium during WFUV’s April 2021 pledge drive.

ATKIN’s said, “The projects that WFUV has set up for me to draw this year are so challenging and fun. I've always drawn musicians and illustrated scenes that went with the music I listen to while I draw, so this is an exciting way to get my illustrations out of my sketchbook and out to listeners.”

