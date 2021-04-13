Mark Harvard

For over 20 years, MARK HARVARD has been on the air at Talk, Christian, Oldies and Top 40 radio. Now, he's left full-time radio and is following his calling to bring hope to those that need an extra boost in their day. In January, the MARK HARVARD PODCAST was launched and features current events, pop culture discussion and spiritual content.



HARVARD shared, “There are plenty of things to be stressed about, but when it comes down to it, people need something to talk about that is a break from all of the negativity out there. That is what we try to do on the podcast. I've always lived out my life on the air. That is the only way to be genuine and real with folks. My faith is a part of who I am, so there will be some of that as well.”



The MARK HARVARD PODCAST is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Edifi, Podbean, Sticher, and more.

« see more Net News