Co-Produced With Jeff McClusky & Associates

JEFF MCCLUSKY & ASSOCIATES announced TUESDAY (4/13) they will co-produce an evening of stories and music for the VANDERBILT CRC (COLLEGIATE RECOVERY) PROGRAM on THURSAY (4/15) at 7p (CT).

MCCLUSKY said, "We have worked with KATHERINE DROTOS to help establish this as an evening of celebration for 12-step recovery. It is a program that we have been committed to for a long time and we actually co-produce events at a number of other colleges around the country with their students and programs."

This year’s music features FAUVELY, CHICAGO’s upcoming indie band, as well as BELMONT alumnus GRACE GUGGENHEIM and current VANDERBILT student, GABRIELLE BADMUS.

MCCLUSKY added, "We are thrilled to work with KATHERINE and her team at VANDERBILT every year for this event."

