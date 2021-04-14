Slick

BOBBY "SLICK" LEONARD, who became synonymous with the INDIANA PACERS during a long career first as the team's coach and then as its colorful radio analyst, died TUESDAY (4/13) at 88.

LEONARD, inducted into the NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME in 2014, captained INDIANA UNIVERSITY's 1953 national championship team, then played eight seasons in the NBA with the MINNEAPOLIS/LOS ANGELES LAKERS and CHICAGO PACKERS/ZEPHYRS (now the WASHINGTON WIZARDS). He became the ZEPHYRS coach in his final playing season and continued to coach the team in its first season as the BALTIMORE BULLETS. He coached the PACERS in the ABA in 1968-76, winning three league championships, and, post-merger, in the NBA through 1980. In 1985, he became the team's television color commentator, moving to radio alongside play-by-play announcer MARK BOYLE in 1993, with LEONARD's "boom, baby!" call of three-pointers a favorite catchphrase with PACERS fans. LEONARD suffered a heart attack in 2011 and a hip fracture in 2018 that sidelined him from broadcasting, but in each case he returned to the mic.

A statement from the SIMON family, owners of the PACERS, said, "PACERS fans will remember BOBBY 'SLICK' LEONARD as the spirit of our franchise. With a charisma, intensity, and wit to match his nickname, SLICK made us champions. He was our biggest fan and our most loving critic, and he personified PACERS basketball for generations of HOOSIER families. Most importantly, though, SLICK and NANCY are our family, and his passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of everyone associated with this organization. We keep the entire LEONARD family in our prayers, and we recognize and honor SLICK for what he meant to our state both on and off the court."

LARRY BIRD, who currently serves as an advisor to the team, said, "To me, SLICK was a real HOOSIER, he loved the state and everyone that lives there. He was a great mentor to me and a friend that everyone should have. SLICK will be greatly missed and remembered with respect and admiration forever. My family and I send our sincere condolences to NANCY and the LEONARD family."

PACERS legend REGGIE MILLER said, "This one hurts PACERS Nation... So very saddened by the loss of a beloved human being in BOBBY ‘SLICK’ LEONARD. We all know how great a coach you were in guiding the ABA PACERS to three Championships, but you were a much better friend. I will cherish every single one of our conversations and pass them along to my kids. Thinking of NANCY and the LEONARD family during this time."

« see more Net News