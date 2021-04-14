Spotify For Artists

During the pandemic, SPOTIFY leveraged its partnerships with SONGKICK and TICKETMASTER to help fans find out about virtual performances by their favorite artists via the event listings in the “On Tour” section of their artist profiles, as the Artist Pick, or in the Concerts hub.

SPOTIFY has taken steps to make it even easier for listeners to connect with their favorite artists through four new virtual events partners: STAGELT, MANDOLIN, NOCAP and NUGS.NET. Listeners can go directly from SPOTIFY on iOS, ANDROID, or desktop to the event. SPOTIFY will recommend events to listeners based on their location, the music they like, and the artists they follow.

SPOTIFY is asking artist teams to work with their ticketing partners to get their events listed. To further support artists and their teams, in the coming weeks SPOTIFY will continue to email personalized virtual events recommendations to listeners. For listeners in the U.S., UK, and CANADA, SPOTIFY will also send out push notifications to drive as much fan awareness as possible. These virtual event push notifications will be sent to followers and fans of artists with upcoming virtual events 24-48 hours in advance of events.

If you’re planning a virtual event, check out SPOTIFY's tips on livestreaming from home and listen to the Co.Lab Sessions podcast to get advice on live stream logistics from industry expert BULLDOG MEDIA's JOHN PETROCELLI.

