Combined Company

UNIVISION and MEXICO's GRUPO TELEVISA have announced that they will merge TELEVISA's content assets into UNIVISION to form TELEVISA-UNIVISION, which the parties say will be the largest Spanish-language media company in the world.

TELEVISA will contribute its content assets valued at $4.8 billion; UNIVISION will contribute $3 billion cash, $1.5 billion of UNIVISION equity (half each of common and Series B preferred equity), and $300 million from other sources. TELEViSA will hold an equity stake of about 45% in the combined company. The deal is being partially financed by a new $1 billion Series C preferred investment led by the SOFTBANK LATIN AMERICA FUND and including GOOGLE, THE RAINE GROUP, and FORGELIGHT.

The combined company will own the UNIVISION and UNIMAS networks, nine cable networks, 61 TV stations, 58 radio stations, and digital assets including streaming video service PRENDETV in the U.S. and will program four TV networks, 27 cable networks, the VIDEICINE movie studio, BLIM TV streaming video service, and the TELEVISA trademark in MEXICO. News in MEXICO will be outsourced to a Mexican company owned by the AZCÁRRAGA family; TELEVISA will retain ownership of IZZI TELECOM, SKY, and certain other businesses in MEXICO, as well as the broadcast licenses and real estate in that country..

“This strategic combination generates significant value for shareholders of both companies and will allow us to more efficiently reach all Spanish-language audiences with more of our programming,” said TELEVISA Exec Chairman EMILIO AZCÁRRAGA. “Together, TELEVISA-UNIVISION can more aggressively pursue innovation and growth through digital platforms as the industry continues to evolve. Our new investors at the SOFTBANK LATIN AMERICA FUND, GOOGLE and THE RAINE GROUP are just as excited about the opportunities presented by this combination.”

“This transformative combination brings together the leading network serving U.S. Spanish-language audiences with the leading media platform in MEXICO powered by the most powerful Spanish-language content engine in the world,” said UNIVISION CEO WADE DAVIS. “TELEVISA-UNIVISION will emerge as the leading global Spanish-language multi-media company, uniquely positioned to capture the significant market opportunity for Spanish speakers worldwide.

“The composition of our new investor group reflects confidence in our strategy, the progress of our digital transformation and the magnitude of the opportunity ahead of us. I would like to thank Chairman EMILIO AZCÁRRAGA for his confidence in us, to continue as partners growing the incredible company he and his family have built. I would also like to thank TELEVISA Co-CEOs ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA and BERNARDO GÓMEZ for their continued support and partnership as we work together to provide our audience with even more access to even more powerful, compelling and engaging Spanish-language content, however they choose to access it.”

“We have been deeply involved with UNIVISION for more than two decades, and we have never enjoyed a better relationship with our partners,” said TELEVISA Co-CEOs BERNARDO GÓMEZ and ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA in a joint statement. “We are creating a company which is a leader across multi-media categories, unified over the largest territories and with the scale and focus to deliver the most compelling content experience to Spanish-language consumers around the world. We are confident that this strategic transaction will maximize the potential of our Content segment, while allowing us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on growth opportunities at our Telecom business.”

SOFTBANK CEO MARCELO CLAURE said, “The SOFTBANK LATIN AMERICA FUND is proud to invest in the combination of TELEVISA-UNIVISION to help create a content powerhouse that can serve the nearly 600 million Spanish-language speakers globally. With the largest and most iconic original Spanish content library in the world and access to SOFTBANK’s global tech ecosystem, we will help transform the new company into the leading Spanish-language multi-platform digital media company and one of the most important OTT service providers in the world.”

UNIVISION CEO WADE DAVIS will lead the combined company, with ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA as Exec. Chairman and SOFTBANK CEO MARCELO CLAURE as Vice Chairman. The board will have 13 directors, five from TELEVISA, three from SEARCHLIGHT and FORGELIGHT, two from Series C shareholders, and three independent directors. At closing, the board will be EMILIO FERNANDO AZCÁRRAGA JEAN, BERNARDO GÓMEZ MARTÍNEZ, ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA NORIEGA, MARCELO CLAURE, MICHEL COMBES, GISEL RUIZ, OSCAR MUÑOZ, MARIA CRISTINA “MC” GONZALEZ NOGUERA, WADE DAVIS, ERIC ZINTERHOFER, JEFF SINE. and two additional Televisa appointees.

