Former 89X Morning Man Mark McKenzie Back In Action

ROGERS COMMUNICATION Active Rock CITI/WINNIPEG has hired former BELL MEDIA Active Rock CIMX (89X)/WINDSOR-DETROIT Morning Host/MD MARK MCKENZIE for afternoons starting MONDAY, APRIL 19th. MCKENZIE left 89X last NOVEMBER after the station flipped to Country (NET NEWS 11/24/20).

CITI PD KEVIN BRITTON said, "I’m pleased to announce MARK MCKENZIE as the newest addition to the 92.1 CITI team. He spent the last 13 years at 89X in WINDSOR/DETROIT hosting Mornings and as Music Director. While at 89X, MARK won the International Radio Personality of the Year award at the World Wide Radio Summit in 2018."



MCKENZIE said, "I am beyond excited to join the legendary 92.1 CITI as the Afternoon Drive Host! This is an opportunity that I've dreamed of since first cracking the mic more than 16 years ago, and I'm honoured to join the incredible team at CITI and move to the great city of WINNIPEG. GO JETS!"

« see more Net News