Wallen (Photo: Sweet Talk Publicity)

In a personal letter to fans posted on his social media pages YESTERDAY (4/13), MORGAN WALLEN revealed that he doesn’t plan to perform any shows this summer, including his planned spot on LUKE BRYAN’s tour. WALLEN had also been scheduled to headline the KICKER COUNTRY STAMPEDE music festival in TOPEKA, KS in JUNE (NET NEWS 3/23), plus four other festivals in JUNE and JULY. He has been taking some time away from the spotlight ever since a controversy erupted over his use of a racial slur in early FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/3).

In a handwritten, four-page letter, WALLEN said, that after taking a few months away from the spotlight, “I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, therefore, will not be performing tour dates this summer. It means I won’t be playing festivals or the LUKE BRYAN tour dates.”

Without specifying where he has been, WALLEN wrote, “I’m back in NASHVILLE getting back in the swing of things, and you guys can rest assured that I am looking forward to giving you guys what you deserve, especially after all you’ve done for me. My story is far from over, and getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later.”

