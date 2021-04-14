Becker

Longtime CLEVELAND radio and television host and news reporter BOB BECKER died TUESDAY (4/12) in CUYAHOGA FALLS at 67. BECKER had been diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2012.

BECKER was a host, newsman, and producer at several CLEVELAND radio stations, including WGAR-A, WWWE-A (3WE)/WTAM-A, WERE-A, WHK-A, WMMS, WMMM (M105), and WNCR as well as WKYC-TV and WVIZ-TV; he was also the host of the OHIO LOTTERY draw on television for several years. He also owned a video production company, BB SOUND & LIGHT CO., with his wife LUANNE BOLE-BECKER.

