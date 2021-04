Board Elections

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the results of its elections for the 2021-22 Radio Board. The members will begin their terms in JUNE 2021.

The results:

District 1 - NEW ENGLAND: SALEM MEDIA GROUP SVP ALLEN POWER

District 3 - PENNSYLVANIA: CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Corp. Development and Strategy COLLIN JONES

District 5 - WEST VIRGINIA, KENTUCKY: FORCHT BROADCASTING Pres./CEO MIKE TARTER

District 7 - FLORIDA, PUERTO RICO, VIRGIN ISLANDS: ADX COMMUNICATIONS Owner DAVID HOXENG

District 9 - GEORGIA, ALABAMA: BIG RIVER BROADCASTING GM NICK MARTIN

District 11 - OHIO: NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING CO., INC. CEO MATT MNICH

District 13 - MICHIGAN: BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP EVP/Gen. Counsel CHRIS ORNELAS

District 15 - TENNESSEE, ARKANSAS: CALDWELL MEDIA LLC CEO BRADFORD CALDWELL

District 17 - ILLINOIS: WITHERS BROADCASTING/DANA COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO DANA WITHERS

District 19 - OKLAHOMA, Northern TEXAS: CHICKASAW NATION GM ROGER HARRIS

District 21 - MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA: RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING LLC Pres. CAROLYN BECKER

District 25 - OREGON, WASHINGTON: OHANA MEDIA GROUP CEO TRILA BUMSTEAD

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA COO DAVID BEVINS was also appointed to a designated seat on the Radio Board.

