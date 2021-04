Now In Springfield

SUMMITMEDIA Adult Hits KRVI (106.7 THE RIVER)/SPRINGFIELD, MO adds nationally syndicated ACE & TJ

“Our listeners look to us for entertainment and an escape. That is what we intend to deliver with the addition of ACE & TJ,” said PD TOM OAKES. “ACE & TJ are a great compliment to the best hits of the 80’s, 89’s, and beyond.”

« see more Net News