Singer/songwriter BILLY DEAN has signed a publishing deal with GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT. Signed to CAPITOL in the '90s and then CURB RECORDS in the 2000s, DEAN notched a dozen Top 10 Country hits. He won ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS for Top New Vocalist and Song of the Year for "Somewhere In My Broken Heart" in 1991.

With this signing, DEAN is reunited with GIVEN ENTERTAINMENT founding partner CINDY OWEN, from their days at STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT. During that time, OWEN brought DEAN to STARSTRUCK's NARVEL BLACKSTOCK for management.

“Signing BILLY is a no-brainer," said OWEN. "His passion for music is as strong as it ever was, and he is writing and singing better than ever. We are proud to give him a platform to continue to build on the BILLY DEAN legacy that had so many of us hooked.”

“When CINDY listened to my new music, she said, ‘BILLY, your best years of writing are ahead of you.’ That’s the kind of encouragement and support I look for in a publisher,” said DEAN. “GIVEN is giving me the freedom to dig deep to craft songs for this generation of incredibly gifted Country music artists.”

