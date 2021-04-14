Brown (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

In a surprise revelation on “CBS This Morning” TODAY (4/14), RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN was revealed as the “Video of the Year” winner in the “56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” becoming the first Black solo winner in that category. His win was for the clip “Worldwide Beautiful.” Watch BROWN’s reaction in the video below.

While the awards are set to take place on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th (airing live on CBS), BROWN is the third winner to be revealed in advance, joining New Male Artist of the Year JIMMIE ALLEN and New Female Artist of the Year GABBY BARRETT (NET NEWS 4/8). BROWN is also up for Album of the Year for "Mixtape Vol. 1" at the show, where he is scheduled to perform.

JUST REVEALED: Country music star @KaneBrown just won "Video of the Year" for #WorldwideBeautiful ahead of the @ACMAwards, becoming the first Black solo winner in that category. pic.twitter.com/bPBCx9q6Fn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2021

