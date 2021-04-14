Brown (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

In a surprise revelation on “CBS This Morning” TODAY (4/14), RCA NASHVILLE’s KANE BROWN was revealed as the “Video of the Year” winner in the “56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” becoming the first Black solo winner in that category. His win was for the clip “Worldwide Beautiful.” Watch BROWN’s reaction in the video below.

The winners in the ACM's radio categories will be revealed TOMORROW morning (4/15).

While the awards are set to take place on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th (airing live on CBS), BROWN is the third winner to be revealed in advance, joining New Male Artist of the Year JIMMIE ALLEN and New Female Artist of the Year GABBY BARRETT (NET NEWS 4/8). BROWN is also up for Album of the Year for "Mixtape Vol. 1" at the show, where he is scheduled to perform.

In related ACM news, the spring edition of its quarterly magazine, ACM TEMPO, has been combined for the first time this year with the “56th ACM Awards Official Digital Program Book,” and is now available to ACM members, and fans who subscribe to the ACM A-List. The spring edition features “56th ACM Awards” hosts KEITH URBAN and MICKEY GUYTON, plus an interview with “CBS THIS MORNING” host GAYLE KING, a history of the ACADEMY, a complete list of nominees and their biographies and more. Select articles available to view on ACM: The Hub.

JUST REVEALED: Country music star @KaneBrown just won "Video of the Year" for #WorldwideBeautiful ahead of the @ACMAwards, becoming the first Black solo winner in that category. pic.twitter.com/bPBCx9q6Fn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2021

