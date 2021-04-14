Baldridge

Independent Country singer/songwriter DREW BALDRIDGE has signed a global deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

“As a songwriter, DREW has experienced a breakthrough to another level,” said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "Drawing from his years of fan engagement and building his business, his songs are rich with emotion and heart that connects with the Country audience. In a time where it’s easy to make excuses, DREW is cutting his own path--be it in touring or on TIKTOK. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead in his career.”

“RUSTY has been a champion of mine since I moved to NASHVILLE,” said BALDRIDGE. “I am so excited to be working with him and everyone at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING in these next stages of my songwriting career.”

