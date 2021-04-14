DA Debate

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI/PHILADELPHIA and its news partner, crosstown NBC O&O WCAU-TV (NBC10), will air a debate between PHILADELPHIA incumbent District Attorney LARRY KRASNER and his Democratic primary challenger, CARLOS VEGA on MAY 5th 7-8p (ET).

The debate will be moderated by NBC10's JACQUELINE LONDON with KYW's KRISTEN JOHANSON and CHERRI GREGG and NBC10's LAUREN MAYK on the panel. The debate will air live on KYW and NBC10 and will also stream on the station's websites, the AUDACY app, and NBC10 sister TELEMUNDO O&O WWSI-TV (TELEMUNDO 62)'s website.

