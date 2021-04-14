New Podcast

Wildlife media network ROARING EARTH is taking the occasion of EARTH DAY (4/22) to launch its first podcast. The eponymous "ROARING EARTH" podcast is hosted by the group's founder JAN RENNER with reporting by KATE MORGAN.

“Every day someone submits an extraordinary encounter they captured on camera that just blows our minds,” said RENNER. “They get millions of views, but there’s just as many comments and questions."

“Each episode is set in a totally different ecosystem, with a totally different cast of characters,” said MORGAN, “But the common thread is that these are ultimately stories about a planet in peril and heroic efforts to save it.”

“When you dig into these stories, you unearth the way they are as riveting as the most suspenseful TV dramas and action films,” said Executive Producer GLEN HOFFMAN. “We’re excited to deliver this kind of excitement to draw listeners in and expose them to these important issues.”

« see more Net News