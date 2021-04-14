Finn (Photo: Acacia Evans Photography)

Country singer/songwriter FORREST FINN has signed a deal with NEW LOST CITY RECORDS, an imprint under NASHVILLE-based MV2 ENTERTAINMENT. The IPSWICH, MA native will release his first single, "How Do You Break A Heart," which he also produced, on FRIDAY, APRIL 16th.

TONY HARRELL, GM of MV2 ENTERTAINMENT, said “When we signed FORREST as a writer to MV2 [in 2019], we knew we had a star in the making. He is a great vocalist, musician and producer. Signing him as an artist to our indie label rounds out an already strong roster that includes duo WHELAN STONE and BLAKE HENDERSON."



“We're so excited about FORREST and the upcoming release of his debut single for the label,” said MV2 Sr. Creative Director MIKE WHELAN. “This song is youthful, energetic and draws you in from the moment it starts. I found myself listening to ‘How Do You Break A Heart’ over and over again.”

