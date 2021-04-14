May 29th

The first ever PUNK IN THE PARK – ARIZONA will celebrate the return of live music with lineup of punk rock icons with PENNYWISE, FACE TO FACE, STRUNG OUT, GOOD RIDDANCE, H2O, VOODOO GLOW SKULLS, THE BOMBPOPS and SLAUGHTERHOUSE on SATURDAY, MAY 29th at BIG SURF WATER PARK in TEMPE, AZ at 2p. PUNK IN THE PARK – ARIZONA is produced BREW HA HA PRODUCTIONS (BHHP) in collaboration with promoter and ARIZONA local NANCY STEVENS.

PENNYWISE's FLETCHER DRAGGE said, "It finally looks like we’re gonna get our day in the park; been waiting more than a minute to drink some cold beers with friends and listen to some good f*xking music. With some of my favorite bands playing and tons of booze flowing, it’s gonna be time to get loose and have some serious fun!!! Can’t wait for something that feels normal again! See you f*ckers in the pit...for real!!"

PUNK IN THE PARK – ARIZONA will serve as a preview to the previously announced PUNK IN THE PARK – ORANGE COUNTY, which takes place NOVEMBER 6th & 7th at OAK CANYON PARK in ORANGE COUNTY, CA including headliners PENNYWISE and NOFX.

Tickets are on sale now at www.punkintheparkAZ.com and www.punkinthepark.com.

