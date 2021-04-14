Bud And Broadway

SUITERADIO’s syndicated BUD AND BROADWAY morning show has landed its 20th affiliate, OZARK MOUNTAIN MEDIA GROUP Country KHBZ (102.9 THE Z)/BRANSON, MO-HARRISON, AR, effective MONDAY, MAY 3rd. Station team leader LISA JOHNSON currently hosts that shift.

Said JOHNSON, “BUD AND BROADWAY are not only funny with great chemistry together, but they are also allowing me to move to middays, which has always been my home on radio. We have a strong line-up of talent, and BUD and BROADWAY are a great way to start the day.”



The show, hosted by BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, was launched into syndication six months ago. The duo said in a joint statement, “Twenty stations is a huge milestone for our show, and we can’t think of a better station to mark this moment with than KHBZ!”

SUITERADIO COO PAT FANT added, “Being on the air in HARRISON, BRANSON, and EUREKA SPRINGS has always been high on our list for BUD AND BROADWAY. So happy this worked out with KHBZ!”

« back to Net News