Chaz & AJ Team With "Make-A-Wish' Connecticut

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WPLR (99.1PLR)/NEW HAVEN, CT's Morning Show CHAZ & AJ have teamed with “Make-A-Wish” CONNECTICUT to raise over $10,000 in 24 hours to grant a young boy’s wish. SETH is a 4 year-old boy from BRANFORD, CT born with a heart issue that required surgery five days after birth. His wish is to take a camping trip down south in an RV with his family, and $10,000 was needed for this to happen.

CHAZ & AJ will also stage an event next WEDNESDAY APRIL 21st where AJ will spend the entire day walking around BRANFORD dressed up as SETH’s favorite character, GODZILLA. AJ will meet SETH for the very first time along his walk where they'll grab lunch featuring SETH’s favorite food: pizza!

PLR morning co-host CHAZ said, “Once again our listeners come to the rescue. This is the true meaning of

community spirit.”

“We are so grateful to the CHAZ and AJ show and their incredible listeners who together raised $10,000 to make SETH’s wish come true," said Dir. of Major Gifts for "Make-A-Wish" CONNECTICUT KIM PUGH. "It is such an inspiration to see the community come together and show such generous support for this family. We look forward to AJ’s walk next week.”

