BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI) and SHE IS THE MUSIC announced today the premiere of SHE IS THE CONVERSATION, a series of videos designed to drive meaningful change and create greater opportunities for women in the music business. The series debuts TODAY (4/14) on BMI.com, and features six conversations between notable music industry executives, established creatives, and rising talents, sharing their personal experiences and perspectives in the business.

Those featured in the series are APPLE MUSIC radio host and Country singer/songwriter RISSI PALMER and AMERICANA singer/songwriter and activist ALLISON RUSSELL, celebrated songwriter/producer/publisher and educator KARA DIOGUARDI and rising Country star INGRID ANDRESS, songwriting powerhouse JUSTIN TRANTER and music publishing executive KATIE VINTEN, multi-hyphenate artist/writer/producer/publisher TAYLA PARX and emerging singer/songwriter LARA ANDERSSON, and musician and lyricist CARMEN REECE and international hitmaker JIN JIN.

BARBARA CANE, BMI's VP WORLDWIDE CREATIVE, said, "BMI is proud to support SHE IS THE MUSIC in helping enhance the voice and perspective of female songwriters, producers, artists and beyond, in all endeavors of the music business. These discussions offer invaluable insight into the journeys and shared experiences among creators and professionals across genres and throughout the industry. It is our hope that SHE IS THE CONVERSATION will inspire meaningful change through honest dialogue.”

