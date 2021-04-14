Wyclef (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)



BACKLINE hosted their first livestream event "Set Break" THIS WEEKEND designed to open up the conversation about mental health in the music industry. 1.8 million people tuned in to see perfeocmances by LEON BRIDGES, ALANIS MORISSETTE, WYCLEF + JERRY WONDA, BLACK PUMAS, OLD DOMINION, SARA BAREILLES, and special appearances from TOM MORELLO, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, LAURA LEEZY (KHRUANGBIN). In addition, "Set Break" brought together a chorus of music industry professionals to honor the experiences of community members and break the stigma around mental health in the community.

BACKLINE is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources—streamlining access to a network of trusted organizations and care providers that truly understand this line of work. A statement from the comapny said, "Never before has the music community come together to share so vulnerably, and BACKLINE is committed to continuing both the conversations around mental health in the industry, and the programs they have created to serve this need."

One of the main high points of the event: WYCLEF JEAN performed BOB MARLEY’s “No Woman, No Cry” and SANTANA’s “Maria Maria” with FUGEES band mate and mental health advocate JERRY WONDA. To open the performance, WYCLEF spoke on having spent time in the studio in SWEDEN with AVICII, and shared a poignant reflection with viewers: “We all have friends that are no longer here with us, that had a very tough year last year… this event is important because it affects all of us. Everybody that is watching this right now, knows one person that has been affected by mental health.”

The 10+ hour event, which was produced in partnership with DAYGLO PRESENTS and CLUBHOUSE GLOBAL, and featured performances from THE RELIX STUDIO, BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE, THE ACE HOTEL DTLA, and WINSTON HOUSE, generated over 1.8 million live views and 9.2 million minutes watched on the streaming platform.



Check out the re-cap video here.

