Walker (Facebook)

Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WDRW/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY morning host TOMMY LEE WALKER has passed away. The station posted the news on its FACEBOOK page TODAY (4/14), writing, "This week we lost an old friend, TOMMY LEE WALKER (THOMAS LOHMAN) very suddenly, tragically and far too soon. Tommy leaves behind a family that he loved very much, especially his daughters as well as a group of faithful fans that cared deeply for him. TOMMY regularly shared his faith with us and wasn’t bashful about it. We know that he is in a better place now. TOMMY played a big role in the growth of WRWD and for that we will always be grateful. Rest in peace, TLW ... from all of us at WRWD."

WALKER did two stints in mornings at the station, first from 2005-2009, and the second run beginning when he was re-hired in 2012 (NET NEWS 4/17/12). While no cause of death was revealed, WALKER posted on FACEBOOK on MARCH 31st , "I've had a shit-load of medical work done lately. Now, as of today, I'm positive for that damn COVID-19. Please send a prayer or two. COVID and the illness that plagues me is not a good combination."

