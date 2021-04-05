Celebrating 30 Years Serving Radio

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. is celebrating 30 years of serving the radio industry. Founded during the analog age in the basement of an ARLINGTON, VA home, the company has served over 800 radio stations, providing both sales and programming research as well as consulting services.

A company statement said, "We pride ourselves on our innovative roster of proprietary reports, custom sales materials, and unrivaled experience, which have enabled our clients to maximize both ratings and revenue over

the years."

One of the founding partners, MARC GREENSPAN said, “I’d like to express my appreciation to the thousands of customers we’ve worked with over this period. I hope they’ve learned as much working with us as we’ve learned

from them. I’m also deeply appreciative of our team of uniquely experienced, dedicated

professionals.”

The company statement went on to say, "Over three decades, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. has helped educate the industry about the importance of using targeted research. Our exceptional team continues to assist radio stations in increasing their billing with client-focused sales services, and help program directors grow their audience

with effective programming and marketing tools. We continue to combine advanced targeted data analysis and trend research with lightning-fast turnaround to meet client needs now and in the future."

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will host a webinar on MAY

12th titled “Program Directors Are from Mars, Sales Managers Are from Venus.” For decades, radio stations’ sales and programming departments often experience conflicting goals. Their success, however, is dependent on one another. The sales department’s goal to increase revenue often diverges from the programming department’s goal of increasing ratings. This webinar will explore the elements of this discord, and offers successful strategies that radio

stations can use to overcome competing objectives. Register here. Space is limited.

