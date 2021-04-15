Ramos-Puig (Photo: David Lang)

The LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION on WEDNESDAY (4/14) appointed TANYA RAMOS-PUIG as president of the Philanthropic arm of the LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY, effective immediately. In her new role, RAMOS-PUIG will report to the board of the foundation and GABRIEL ABAROA JR., Pres. and CEO of the LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY.

RAMOS-PUID has a track record of growing organizations in key leadership roles at PENCILS OF PROMISE, EDUCATION PIONEERS and THE CHILDREN'S AID SOCIETY. She has a Bachelor of Arts in SOCIOLOGY from NYU and a MASTER OF SCIENCE in URBAN POLICY AND MANAGEMENT from THE NEW SCHOOL and has also served as an adjunct professor at LAGUARDIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

RAMOS-PUIG said, "I am honored to take on the leadership of the LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION, an organization with tremendous credibility and an unparalleled commitment to shaping the future of the next generation of talented young musicians, from around the globe, who share a special passion for Latin music. Together we will be able to uphold the promise of preserving and promoting Latin music for years to come!"

Abaroa added, "Six years ago, the LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION was launched with the dream of fostering future generations of LATIN music creators and professionals. Today, after changing the lives of many young artists, the foundation is welcoming a new leader with vast experience in the non-profit and fundraising sector to elevate our team and its mission."

Latin Recording Academy

« see more Net News