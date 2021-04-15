Poo Bear Gets Label Deal

POO BEAR, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, has signed a joint venture agreement with DEF JAM RECORDINGS for his label BEARTHDAY MUSIC, it was announced today by DEF JAM RECORDINGS Interim CEO JEFF HARLESTON.

JASON "POO BEAR" BOYD is known as a principal songwriting and producing collaborator of RBMG/DEF JAM artist JUSTIN BIEBER on "Purpose," his most recent album release. POO BEAR's collaborations include USHER’s “Caught Up,” DAN + SHAY’s “10,000 Hours,” and the 13-times platinum “Despacito (Remix)” by LUIS FONSI and DADDY YANKEE featuring BIEBER.

Commented HARLESTON, “POO BEAR is one of the singular songwriting talents in music today. His innate ability to understand artists, to help them find their voices, and to articulate the universality of a song is simply phenomenal. We’re excited to develop artists with POO BEAR according to his unique vision.”

Added POO BEAR, “I’m extremely grateful for BEARTHDAY MUSIC to have partnered with DEF JAM and UNIVERSAL. This is truly a dream manifesting to have the support of DEF JAM, and their belief not only in me but in the artists I believe in. I’m looking forward to what’s to come from this new promising venture. Thank you to SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, JEFF HARLESTON and NAIM McNAIR for this opportunity. HBD!!!!”

POO BEAR, who named the label after his greeting to everyone “Happy Birthday,” has worked with artists ranging from 112 and LUPE FIASCO, to JACK Ü (SKRILLEX and DIPLO), J BALVIN, and DJ KHALED, from J-LO, MARIAH CAREY and BILLIE EILISH to ED SHEERAN and ZAC BROWN. He has nearly 300 major songwriting and production credits behind the scenes. His catalog has registered sales of over 350 million records worldwide, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and 100 billion streams and counting.

