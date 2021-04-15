Preliminary Results

TEGNA has issued preliminary results for first quarter 2021, with revenues expected to rise 6% year-to-year to $727 million behind strong growth in subscription revenue and better-than-expected ad and marketing services revenue, up 9%. GAAP net income is expected to come in at $113 million (51 cents/share); non-GAAP net income is projected to rise 23% to $115 million (52 cents/share). Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise 9% to $231 million, with free cash flow up 12% to $159 million. The performance of the company's radio properties, Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH, and its podcasting ventures are not broken out in its earnings releases.

The company's Board of Directors has also approved a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents/share (up 36%), payable on JULY 1st.

Pres./CEO DAVE LOUGEE said, “TEGNA had an exceptionally strong start to the year, with a record first quarter for revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA. We will meet guidance on all first quarter metrics, and are raising our full-year 2020-2021 free cash flow guidance, while lowering our expected year-end net leverage ratio.

“TEGNA’s subscription revenues have continued to serve as a key driver of our underlying growth, producing high-margin, durable revenue. Our successfully negotiated retransmission agreements have allowed us to achieve leading Big Four affiliate retransmission rates and continued visibility into our subscription business. As a reminder, we expect net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high twenties percent in 2021. Our advertising and marketing services revenues have also not only returned to pre-pandemic levels, but are expected to be up more than nine percent year-over-year for the first quarter.

“The recent announcement of the 36 percent increase in our dividend beginning this July, closely following the reauthorization of our share repurchase program, reflects our commitment to returning value to our shareholders in the form that makes the most sense based on market conditions. Our Board took these actions due to the strength of our current and expected future cash flows and our balance sheet.

“Our expectations for continued growth and value creation are evident in our second quarter guidance as well as our updated full year 2021 guidance. We look forward to providing more detail on the key drivers of our recent and expected performance along with updates on our strategic initiatives during our first quarter earnings call.”

The new guidance for second quarter has GAAP revenue rising by mid-to-high twenties-percent. Free cash flow is expected now to come in at 21-22% of estimated combined 2020-2021 revenue.

