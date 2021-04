Hoss & Hoss Management

Voiceover and station branding vet RENA-MARIE VILLANO adds voice imaging duties for iHEARTMEDIA Rock KAAZ (ROCK 106.7)/SALT LAKE CITY to her roster of clients.

VILLANO is represented by CESD TALENT AGENCY's NATE ZEITZ at (212) 477-1666 and managed by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. at (646) 300-0037.

