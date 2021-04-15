Starnes

WILLAMETTE BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KYKN-A/KEIZER-SALEM, OR is the latest station to pick up the syndicated "TODD STARNES SHOW."

STARNES is replacing the posthumous version of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" in the 9a-noon (PT) slot. The station is also adding STARNES' daily "TODD STARNES NEWS & COMMENTARY" feature and the "TODD STARNES WEEKEND EDITION."

Find out more about STARNES' availability from DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

« see more Net News