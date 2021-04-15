Listeners Get Exclusive Access For 2021

CUMULUS Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS introduces its "ALT 92.3 TASTEMAKERS" where listeners get top shelf access to all that ALT has to offer. Nine of the best ALT listeners will get exclusive access for the rest of 2021. ALT 92.3 is giving listeners a daily code word to text why they should be part of the ALT team and picking one winner each week.

ALT TASTEMAKERS can enjoy:

Front of the line access to all of our local contests

Exclusive access to our monthly music meetings, meaning you - get to have a hand in what we play

Free access to a special show in 2021 (fingers crossed)

Exclusive Tastemaker gear

Private zoom with an Alt artist including MIKE SHINODA!

On-Air interview with Alt

Special Spotify playlists

and more!

WZRH PD BRAD STEINER said, "In 2020, a crack commando unit was sent home due to a global pandemic they had nothing to do with. A year later,these Elite 9 promptly escaped, vaccinated, from a maximum security quarantine to ALT 923. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them....maybe you can hire the ALT TASTEMAKERS. You may as well give them a key to the front door! The ALT TASTEMAKERS will be another way we are giving the power to our listeners and further engrains ALT 92.3 as the most interactive and engaged station in NEW ORLEANS."

