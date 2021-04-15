-
Tom Santo, High School Football Radio Analyst At WRRN-WNAE/Warren-Clarendon, PA, Dies At 63
April 15, 2021 at 5:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TOM SANTO, a high school coach and athletic director who served as a high school football radio analyst for LILLY BROADCASTING Classic Hits WRRN (92.3 GOLD)/WARREN, PA and Country WNAE (KINZUA COUNTRY 104.3)/CLARENDON, PA, died SUNDAY (4/11) at 63.
SANTO worked as Athletic Dir. and coach for the WARREN COUNTY (PA) SCHOOL DISTRICT and a high school football official as well as in sporting goods retailing alongside his radio duties.