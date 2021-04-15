Tom Santo Dies At 63

TOM SANTO, a high school coach and athletic director who served as a high school football radio analyst for LILLY BROADCASTING Classic Hits WRRN (92.3 GOLD)/WARREN, PA and Country WNAE (KINZUA COUNTRY 104.3)/CLARENDON, PA, died SUNDAY (4/11) at 63.



SANTO worked as Athletic Dir. and coach for the WARREN COUNTY (PA) SCHOOL DISTRICT and a high school football official as well as in sporting goods retailing alongside his radio duties.

